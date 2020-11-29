Moissanite Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Moissanite market, leading manufacturers of the Moissanite industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Moissanite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Charles & Colvard

Moissanite International

Amora

HRB Exports

Viktor Kämmerling

Stars Gem

Wuzhou Changsheng Gems

Moissanite is a gemstone born from the stars. It was first discovered in 1893 by a French scientist named Henri Moissan, who later won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He discovered microscopic particles of the gem that would eventually bear his name in Arizona, in a crater created by a meteorite that fell to Earth. He initially thought that he had discovered diamonds, but later determined that the crystals were composed of silicon carbide. Natural moissanite is incredibly rare, so moissanite available today is laboratory-created. Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but is compositionally and visually quite different from a real diamond. The durability, brilliance, and color of the two gems are quite distinct. Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but is compositionally and visually quite different from a real diamond. The durability, brilliance, and color of the two gems are quite distinct. The market volume of Moissanite is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the industrial policy support for this market, the downstream demand for Moissanite is increasing, it is forecasted that the market of Moissanite is still promising. With the rapid development of economy and people's awareness and acceptance of Moissanite is increased, global demand for Moissanite is increasing. The patent held by Charles and Colvard protected moissanite from being cut into gem expired. Many new players have entered or will enter this market. The global Moissanite market is valued at 31 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 53 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Round Brilliant

Cushion

Square Brilliant

Heart

Other Moissanite Breakdown Data by Application:

Rings

Earrings

Pendants