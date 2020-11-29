Water Meter Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Water Meter industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Water Meter Market.

This report studies the Water Meter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Water Meter market competition by top manufacturers:

Ningbo Water Meter

Shanchuan Group

Donghai Group

LianLi Water Meter

SUNTRONT Technology

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Beijing Huiyi

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Lianyungang Water Meter Co.,Ltd.

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co.,Ltd.

Sensus Metering

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that are supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet. According to study, there are two types of Water Meter, including Smart Water Meter and Mechanical Water Meter. The Mechanical Water Meter segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period, however, with the acceleration of China's urbanization process and strengthened the comprehensive utilization of water resources by government, the smart water meter has entered a period of rapid replacement of mechanical water meters. In recent years, the production of smart water meters has been growing at a rate of around 15%, which will greatly meet market demand. The global Water Meter market is valued at 3856 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6518.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Water Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Water Meter Breakdown Data by Type:

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Water Meter Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Use

Commericial Use