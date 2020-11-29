L-Arginine Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global L-Arginine Market along with competitive landscape, L-Arginine Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the L-Arginine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global L-Arginine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about L-Arginine Market:
L-arginine is a type of α-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.
Major factors driving growth of this market include the application of biological fermentation technology, which enabled the production of arginine improved a lot, rising care awareness and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, However, high cost of instruments, lack of production technology especially in emerging economies, and lack of laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
The L-Arginine industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Eastern Asia and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Eastern Asia and E.U. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ajinomoto & KYOWA have relative higher level of product’s quality. In Germany, EVONIK leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Hebei, Shandong and Zhejiang province.
Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as CJ whose plant is located at Shandong province.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve. The global L-Arginine market is valued at 572 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 954.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the L-Arginine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
L-Arginine Breakdown Data by Type:
L-Arginine Breakdown Data by Application:
