This report studies the Yucca Mohave Extract market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Yucca Mohave Extract market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Agroin

DPI

BAJA Yucca Co

Naturex

Desert King International

American Extracts

Nova Microbials

Ingredients By Nature, LLC

Garuda International

Yucca Mohave Extract is an extract of yucca plant; it is also called Mojave/ Mohave yucca or Spanish Dagger. It is originally from Mojave Desert, Chihuahuan Desert and Sonoran Desert of southeastern California, Baja California, New Mexico, southern Nevada and Arizona. The yucca extract is a new research success, and like many other plant extract, yucca extract is also have many applications, and the fundamental ones are medication and food and feed ingredients. In medication usage, it is often used for osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, migraine headaches, inflammation of the intestine (colitis), high cholesterol, stomach disorders, diabetes, poor circulation, and liver and gallbladder disorders. It used in food industry as a foaming and flavoring agent in carbonated beverages. Moreover, it has been confirmed that it has effective result on animal feeding to enhance the taste of meat by controlling the maintenance of nitrogen, and it can also improve the nutrition in digestion. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion. The global Yucca Mohave Extract market is valued at 85 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 92 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.

Powder

Liquid Yucca Mohave Extract Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food Additive

Animal Feeding