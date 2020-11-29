Plug Valves Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Plug Valves industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Plug Valves report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Plug Valves market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Plug Valves market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Plug Valves market competition by top manufacturers:

Flowserve

Crane

Brdr. Christensens

Emerson

Weir

SchuF Group

AZ-Armaturen

Galli & Cassina

3Z Corporation

Henry Pratt

ASKA

VETEC Ventiltechnik

FluoroSeal

Regus

Parker

Walworth

DeZURIK

Clow Valve

BREDA ENERGIA

GA Industries

Fujikin

Pister

SS Valve

Val-Matic

UNIMAC

Yuanda Valve

Hugong Valve

Yuandong Valve

KOKO Valve

Plug valve is a quarter-turn on-off valve. The plug itself is often shaped like an upside-down ice cream cone or a cylinder. A handle on top allows the user to turn the plug valve so it rotates and stops or starts the flow of liquid. A minimum of two holes, known as ports, must exist in the plug for liquid to flow. The ports are located on opposite sides of the plug, and when the plug is turned to the open position it creates a passage for the liquid to flow through. For industry structure analysis, the plug valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of plug valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry. The global Plug Valves market is valued at 3629.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4856.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Plug Valves Breakdown Data by Type:

Non-Lubricated

Lubricated Plug Valve

Eccentric Plug Valve

Expanding Plug Valve

Plug Valves Breakdown Data by Application:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry