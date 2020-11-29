Graphite Sheet Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This report studies the Graphite Sheet market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

GrafTech

Panasonic

TOYO TANSO

Kaneka

T-Global

Teadit

Lodestar

Tanyuan

Saintyear

Dasen

HFC

FRD

Sidike

Beichuan Precision

Zhong Yi

ChenXin

Graphite Sheet is a kind of thermal heat dissipation material, which is usually used in the electronic products, so as to enhance the performance of electronic products. For industry structure analysis, the Graphite Sheet industry is not relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45.71 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Graphite Sheet industry. Asia-Pacific occupied 58.31% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 16.58% and 16.07% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue share. Scope of the Graphite Sheet Market Report : The global Graphite Sheet market is valued at 2692.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4013.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Graphite Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Natural Graphite Sheet

Synthetic Graphite Sheet

Nanocomposite Graphite Sheet Graphite Sheet Breakdown Data by Application:

Laptop

LED Lighting

Flat Panel Displays

Digital Cameras

Phone