Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Toray

SKC Films

DowDuPont

Mitsubishi

Polyplex

Kolon

Jindal

JBF

SRF

Terphane

Uflex

PT Trias Sentosa

Polinas

Coveme

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Jiangsu Xingye

Kanghui Petrochemical

Ouya (Cifu)

Billion Indusrial Hildings

Ningbo Jinyuan

Shaoxing Weiming

Shaoxing Xiangyu

DDN

Jianyuanchun

Fuweifilm

Qiangmeng Industry

Short Description about Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market: BOPET, Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, film made from PET is stretched in two different directions. The resulting film is water resistant and typically transparent. It is known for its high tensile strength, good chemical resistance, and gas and aroma barriers. It is typically used for food packaging and as a protective covering over paper. BOPET film is mainly made from PTA and MEG. Due to its good performance, the product is widely used in many fields. Among various applications, packaging is the largest consumption field, which accounted for 61.59% share in 2015 globally. Scope of the Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Report : The global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market is valued at 13590 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 26170 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Breakdown Data by Type:

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Breakdown Data by Application:

Packaging

Industrial & Specialties

Electrical