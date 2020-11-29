Phosphatidylserine Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Phosphatidylserine Market provides detailed analysis of Phosphatidylserine Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Phosphatidylserine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Phosphatidylserine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Chemi Nutra

Lipoid

Lipogen

Novastell

Lonza

Glonet (Doosan Group)

Enzymtec Sharp.PS

BHN

Sino Herb

H&C pharmaceutical (CSHPHARM)

Guanjie Biotech

L&P Food Ingredient

Phosphatidylserine is an amino acid derivative compound similar to a dietary fat which is highly prevalent in human neural tissue. Typically it is white or light yellow loose powder but also a small amount of phosphatidylserine is liquid. It is vital for cognitive function. Phosphatidylserine supplementation in older individuals seems to improve memory and cognitive capacity. It is from soy or cabbage derivatives and used as functional ingredient for dietary supplement as well as functional foods. In 2015, the global Phosphatidylserine consumption market is led by Europe. America is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Phosphatidylserine are concentrated in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Chemi Nutra is the world leader, holding 15.80% production market share in 2015. The global Phosphatidylserine market is valued at 92 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 183.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Phosphatidylserine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Phosphatidylserine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Phosphatidylserine Breakdown Data by Type:

20% Content

50% Content

Other Content Phosphatidylserine Breakdown Data by Application:

Dietary Supplement

Functional Foods

Medical Foods