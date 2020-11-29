Rice Bran Oil Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the Rice Bran Oil including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The Rice Bran Oil Market report also presents forecasts for Rice Bran Oil investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes Rice Bran Oil new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Rice Bran Oil market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Rice Bran Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

Wilmar International

Wanyuan Food & Oil

Jinrun

Shanxin

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as food& drinks oils, herbs& spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil. Currently the main producing region is Asia. Asia is also the main area of rice. The major producers are India, China, Japan and Thailand. India is the world's largest consumption area. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed, there is a huge potential market. Japan researches and developments rice bran oil with a long history. The global Rice Bran Oil market is valued at 1242 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1531.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Rice Bran Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rice Bran Oil Breakdown Data by Type:

Extraction

Squeezing Rice Bran Oil Breakdown Data by Application:

Food

Cosmetic

Industry