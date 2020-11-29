Paints and Varnishes Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Paints and Varnishes market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Paints and Varnishes Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Jotun

Hempel

National Paints

Al-Jazeera

Akzo Nobel

Sigma (PPG)

Raghagan

Berger

RPM

Oasis Amercoat

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

Rose Paint

Axaltas (DuPont)

Paintco

Caparol (DAW)

Paint is any colored liquid which on drying, form a thin surface coat and has specific functions perform. Paints are used to protect metals, timber, or plastered surfaces from the corrosive effects of weather, heat, moisture or gases etc. Varnishes are more or less transparent liquids which are used to provide a protective surface coating in much the same way as paints do" At the same time they allow the original surface to show but add a lustrous and glossy finish to it. The Consumption of paints and varnishes mainly distributes in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Consumption volume of paints and varnishes from the two regions contributed about 84.11% share in 2015 in GCC regions. Jotun, Hempel and National Paints are the leading players of paints and varnishes in GCC regions with widespread sales network. The global Paints and Varnishes market is valued at 109200 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 107580 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2021-2026. Paints and Varnishes Breakdown Data by Type:

Decorative Paints

Performance Coatings Paints and Varnishes Breakdown Data by Application:

Construction

Industrial Application

Transportation

Consumer Goods