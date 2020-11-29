LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the LGP (Light Guide Plate) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market:
LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is a transparent acrylic panel made from pure PMMA resin, on whose bottom face a dot matrix is printed or a line matrix is scratched. The light source is installed on its edge(s). It distributes the light coming from the light source evenly over the whole upper face of the acrylic panel.
Light guide plate is a key component of any backlit display. In this report, we focus on the investigation of light guide plates used in the TV industry. It should be noted that 1 MT LGP products contains about 200 pieces of plates while the plate size is around 1200*1200*3 mm.
As an important component of LCD backlighting panels, LGP (Light Guide Plate) in TVs is manufactured by injection molding or cut forming method. LGP is divided into two types according to the production process of light lattice: printing LGP and non-printing LGP. In 2015, printing LGP accounted for 61.25% of the total production, while non-printing LGP took for 38.72%. Scope of the LGP (Light Guide Plate) Market Report :
The global LGP (Light Guide Plate) market is valued at 503.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 555.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the LGP (Light Guide Plate) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
LGP (Light Guide Plate) Breakdown Data by Type:
LGP (Light Guide Plate) Breakdown Data by Application:
