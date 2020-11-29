Curcumin Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Curcumin market. Curcumin industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Curcumin industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Curcumin Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Description:

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Curcumin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Curcumin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Synthite

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Green Natural Extracts

Star Hi Herbs

Ningbo Herb

Zhongda Bio

Chenguang Biotech

Tianxu Biotech

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties. Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015. The global Curcumin market is valued at 182 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 373.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Oil Soluble Type

Water Soluble Type Curcumin Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics