Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market along with competitive landscape, Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automotive Aluminum Wheel market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

CITIC Dicastal

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Borbet

Iochpe-Maxion

Alcoa

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

Topy Group

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Accuride

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Short Description about Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market: Automotive Aluminum Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle. The global average price of Automotive Aluminum Wheel is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 43.2 USD/Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years. Asia-Pacific and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 51.1% and 24.6% in 2018. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region. Scope of the Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report : The global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market is valued at 13310 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15850 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Aluminum Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Automotive Aluminum Wheel Breakdown Data by Type:

Casting

Forging

Other Automotive Aluminum Wheel Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Vehicle