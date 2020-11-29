Geogrids Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Geogrids industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Geogrids report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Geogrids market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Geogrids market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Geogrids market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Feicheng Lianyi

Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material

Taian Modern Plastic

Maccaferri

Tensar

Shandong Hongxiang New Materials

Taian Road Engineering Materials

Nanchang Teamgo New Materials

Jiangsu Jiuding

NAUE Secugrid

GEO Fabrics

TechFab India

Tencate

GSE

Nanyang Jieda

Shandong Lewu

Huesker

Shandong Tonggao Engineering Materials

Hengshui Baoli Engineering Rubber

Yongxin Huali

Tai’an Ruiheng Building Material

Polyfabrics

Strata Geosystem

Nilex

Taian Hengda

A geogrid is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar materials. It is a two-dimensional grid or a certain degree of three-dimensional grid which is molded by the polypropylene, PVC and other thermoplastic polymer. Geogrids industry concentration is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, Taiwan and China manufacturers. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong province. Feicheng Lianyi and Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material are two big manufacturers. Also there are many small companies distributed in southeast, southwest and central regions of China. The global Geogrids market is valued at 3273.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4379.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Geogrids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Plastic Geogrid

Steel Plastic Composite Geogrid

Fiberglass Geogrid

Polyester Geogrid

Other Geogrids Breakdown Data by Application:

Mining

Railways & Highways

Parking Lot or Marina