This report studies the Micromanipulators market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
Global Micromanipulators market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Micromanipulators Market:
Micromanipulator is a device which is used to physically interact with a sample under a microscope, where a level of precision of movement is necessary that cannot be achieved by the unaided human hand.
Micromanipulator is a device which is used to physically interact with a sample under a microscope, where a level of precision of movement is necessary that cannot be achieved by the unaided human hand.

As for the global micromanipulator industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 42.69% revenue market share in 2015. The Japan giant Narishige, which has 17.26% market share in 2015, is the leader in the micromanipulator industry. The micromanipulators made by them get the favor of global top microscope manufacturers, such as Nikon and Olympus. The manufacturers following Narishige are The Micromanipulator Company and Research Instruments, which respectively has 14.01% and 11.42% market share globally. The Micromanipulator Company is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. And the Research Instruments is also a manufacturer who produces the micromanipulator applied in industrial application.
The global Micromanipulators market is valued at 60 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 79 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Micromanipulators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Micromanipulators market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Micromanipulators Breakdown Data by Type:
Micromanipulators Breakdown Data by Application:
