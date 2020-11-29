Basalt Fiber Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Basalt Fiber market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the Basalt Fiber market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Basalt Fiber market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Kamenny Vek

Technobasalt-Invest

Sudaglass

Mafic

Zaomineral

Aerospace Tuoxin

Shanxi Basalt Fiber

GMV

Jiangsu Tianlong

Tongxin

Jilin Jiuxin

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods. Basalt Fiber is made from a single material, crushed basalt, from a carefully chosen quarry source and unlike other materials such as glass fibre, essentially no materials are added. The basalt is simply washed and then melted. Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased. Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of basalt fiber industry. According to the statistics, basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fibe. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share in 2015. The global Basalt Fiber market is valued at 51 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 85 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Basalt Chopped Fiber

Basalt Continuous Fiber Basalt Fiber Breakdown Data by Application:

Road & Building Construction

Automotive Industry

Military Industrial