This report studies the Automotive Airbag Fabric market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

Safety Components

HMT

Joyson Safety Systems

Porcher

UTT

Milliken

Automotive Airbag Fabric is the fabric used to manufacture automotive airbag. , it is produced by nylon yarn, and today's fabrics are primarily nylon 66. Generally, the width of the automotive airbag fabric varies from 150mm to 250mm. The automotive airbag fabric industry is highly concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 85% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China. The global Automotive Airbag Fabric market is valued at 1311.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1719.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. Automotive Airbag Fabric Breakdown Data by Type:

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Other Automotive Airbag Fabric Breakdown Data by Application:

Flat Airbag Fabric