Silicone Rubber Power Cables for power transmission and distribution in the 1-36KV voltage circuit.
Working temperature silicone rubber wire conductor: -80 ~ 180 ℃, with high heat resistance and excellent resistance to cold; excellent electrical insulation properties, even when the temperature and frequency variations or moisture remains relatively stable; superior corona resistance and arc resistance properties; performance in outdoor exposure no significant change after a few years; has less water absorption and good mildew resistance; good thermal conductivity; particularly soft, easy to install; odorless, tasteless, non-toxic physiological no adverse effects on human health.
For industry structure analysis, the Silicone Rubber Power Cable industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 34.58% of the revenue market. Scope of the Silicone Rubber Power Cable Market Report :
The global Silicone Rubber Power Cable market is valued at 931 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1093.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Silicone Rubber Power Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
