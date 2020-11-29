Coil Coatings Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Coil Coatings market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Coil Coatings Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Global Coil Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

NIPSEA Group

Beckers

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Coil Coating is a high performance liquid coating applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Cross linking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat. Coil Coating industry belongs to a part of the chemical field and it also new type of chemical fields, so the industry was offered the state policy and financial support. It needs much more research on the Coil Coating product, the performance of the product abroad is better than the developing countries. The global Coil Coatings market is valued at 4142.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5016.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. Coil Coatings Breakdown Data by Type:

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others Coil Coatings Breakdown Data by Application:

Coated Steel

Metallic Coated Steel