This report studies the Synthetic Paper market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Synthetic Paper market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Yupo

Nan Ya Plastics

Arjobex

Treofan Group

DowDuPont

PPG Industries

HOP Industries

American Profol

Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics. It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021. Scope of the Synthetic Paper Market Report : The global Synthetic Paper market is valued at 281.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 339.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Synthetic Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

BOPP

HDPE

Other Synthetic Paper Breakdown Data by Application:

Label