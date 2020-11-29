Synthetic Paper Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Synthetic Paper Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Synthetic Paper market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Synthetic Paper market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Synthetic Paper market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Synthetic Paper Market:
Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.
Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics.
It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021. Scope of the Synthetic Paper Market Report :
The global Synthetic Paper market is valued at 281.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 339.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Synthetic Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Synthetic Paper market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Synthetic Paper Breakdown Data by Type:
Synthetic Paper Breakdown Data by Application:
