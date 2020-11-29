LC-MS Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the LC-MS market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global LC-MS market competition by top manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

SCIEX

Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS, or alternatively HPLC-MS) is an analytical chemistry technique that combines the physical separation capabilities of liquid chromatography (or HPLC) with the mass analysis capabilities of mass spectrometry (MS). LC-MS is a powerful technique that has very high sensitivity, making it useful in many applications. Its application is oriented towards the separation, general detection and potential identification of chemicals of particular masses in the presence of other chemicals (i.e., in complex mixtures), e.g., natural products from natural-products extracts, and pure substances from mixtures of chemical intermediates. Preparative LC-MS systems can be used for rapid mass-directed purification of specific substances from such mixtures that are important in basic research, and pharmaceutical, agrochemical, food, and other industries. For industry structure analysis, the LC-MS industry is concentrate. The top three producers account for about 67.34% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of LC-MS, also the leader in the whole LC-MS industry. The global LC-MS market is valued at 2112.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3387.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. LC-MS Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Quadrupole LC-MS

Triple Quadrupole LC-MS

Ion Trap LC-MS

LC-MS Breakdown Data by Application:

Academic

Pharma

Food & Environment & Forensic