This report studies the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Tanamera Tropical

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing Short Description about Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market: Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics. In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers). Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected. Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products. In terms of value, USA and EU sales account for 4% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the12%market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Halal Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as Wipro Unza Holdings , INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world. The global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market is valued at 1823.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2681.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Breakdown Data by Type:

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Breakdown Data by Application:

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products