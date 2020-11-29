Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Anticorrosive waterborne coating is made of water as the solvent, used for protecting metal products, alloys, cement structures and other surfaces from the attack of corrosion. Anticorrosive waterborne coating is environmentally friendly low-VOC coating. Epoxy Resins, urethane resins and acrylic resins are the main raw materials for the production of anticorrosive waterborne coatings. Anticorrosive waterborne coatings mainly contain epoxy coatings, urethane coatings and acrylic coatings. Epoxy coating is the main application and the production share reached 50.11% in 2015. Anticorrosive waterborne coating is often applied in marine, oil & gas and infrastructure, of which oil & gas industry occupies the largest share. Scope of the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Report : The global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings market is valued at 3745.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3962.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Epoxy Coatings

Urethane Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Others Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Breakdown Data by Application:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure