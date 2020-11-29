1,2-Propanediol Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of 1,2-Propanediol market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the 1,2-Propanediol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15042436

Global 1,2-Propanediol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DowDuPont

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

INEOS

BASF

ADM

Sumitomo Chemical (Nihon Oxirane)

SKC

Repsol

Asahi Kasei

Shell

Tongling Jintai Chemical

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chemical Short Description about 1,2-Propanediol Market: 1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2. The primary outlet for 1, 2-propanediol is unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), which are used in surface coatings and glass fiber-reinforced resins. The second-largest consumer is functional fluids such as deicing and antifreeze. 1, 2-Propanediol is also used in plasticizers and hydraulic brake fluids. Other uses are in non-ionic detergents and as a humectant in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, animal foodstuffs and ­tobacco industries. It is also an excellent solvent and extractant. 1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 35.73%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand of functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America. Scope of the 1,2-Propanediol Market Report : The global 1,2-Propanediol market is valued at 4221.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5459.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the 1,2-Propanediol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the 1,2-Propanediol Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global 1,2-Propanediol market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. 1,2-Propanediol Breakdown Data by Type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propanediol Breakdown Data by Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents