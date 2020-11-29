Podophyllin Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Podophyllin market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Podophyllin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15042439

Global Podophyllin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

MP Biomedicals

Perrigo

Himpharm

Haoxiang

Haoxuan

Dajiang

Huahai

Huawei Short Description about Podophyllin Market: Podophyllin is a non-alkaloid toxin lignan extracted from the roots and rhizomes of Podophyllum species. Under the trade names Condylox, a gel, and Wartec, a solution or cream, it is used on the skin as a topical treatment of external genital warts, caused by some types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), and other warts. PPT and its synthetic derivatives display a wide selection in medical applications such as purgative, vesicant, antirheumatic, antiviral, and antitumor agents. These derivatives include etoposide and teniposide. Their anticancer activity has been heavily under study and used in various chemotherapies, including lung cancer, lymphomas, and genital tumors In 2015, the world production of podophyllin reached 2282kg. Globally, podophyllin producers are concentrated in China. Though derived from developed countries in early days, China manufacturers gasped the market of podophyllin soon and dominated the world supply of podophyllin in later years. In 2015, China has taken 54.43% of world podophyllin production. Leading players in China are Haoxiang and Haoxuan, with a tail of other producers. The product related to the podophyllum species distributed in China, USA and India. Scope of the Podophyllin Market Report : The global Podophyllin market is valued at 444.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 446 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Podophyllin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Podophyllin Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Podophyllin market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Podophyllin Breakdown Data by Type:

<20% of Podophyllin

20%-50% of Podophyllin

>50% of Podophyllin Podophyllin Breakdown Data by Application:

Podophyllotoxin Tincture

Podophyllotoxin Cream