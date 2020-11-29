Bamboo Flooring Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Bamboo Flooring Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Bamboo Flooring market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Bamboo Flooring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Yoyu

Dasso

Jiangxi Feiyu

Eco Bamboo & Wood

Tengda

Jiangxi Shanyou

Sinohcon

Tianzhen

Kang Ti Long

Huayu

Kangda

Kanger Group

Zhutao

Jiangxi Lvbao

US Floors Inc

Teragren

Bamboo Hardwoods Short Description about Bamboo Flooring Market: Bamboo Flooring is a type of flooring manufactured from the bamboo plant. The majority of today's bamboo flooring products originates in China and other portions of Asia. Moso bamboo is the species most commonly used for flooring. As an emerging industry, the development time of Bamboo flooring is relatively short in China and the market is not mature. Bamboo resources in China rank first in the world. The distribution around the world of moso bamboo even has about 90% in China. However, throughout the flooring market, bamboo flooring market share is minimal that less than 5%. The global Bamboo Flooring market is valued at 1249.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1594 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Bamboo Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Bamboo Flooring market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Bamboo Flooring Breakdown Data by Type:

Solid Bamboo Floor

Engineered Bamboo Floor

Strand Woven Bamboo Floor

Other Bamboo Flooring Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential