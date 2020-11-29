Ball Valve Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Ball Valve market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Ball Valve Market report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Ball Valve market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15042441

Global Ball Valve market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Tyco International

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Kitz

IMI plc

Cameron

GE

Crane Company

Metso

Rotork

Circor

VELAN

KSB

VANATOME

Watts Water Technologies

Bray

GEMU

Spirax Sarco

NEWAY

Chengdu Chengfeng Valve Group

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

YuanDa Valve Group

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

BVMC

Shandong Yidu Valve Group Corp

Dazhong Valve Group

DunAn

SHK

DV VALVE

FangYuan Valve Group Short Description about Ball Valve Market: A ball valve is a device with a spherical closure unit that provides on/off control of flow. The sphere has a port, also known as a bore, through the center. When the valve is positioned such that the bore is aligned in the same direction as the pipeline, it is in open position and fluid can flow through it. When rotated 90 degrees, the bore becomes perpendicular to the flow path, meaning the valve is closed and the fluid cannot pass through. Tyco, Emerson Electric, Flowserve and Kitz captured the top four revenue share spots in the Ball Valve market in 2015. Tyco dominated with 4.61 percent revenue share, followed by Emerson Electric with 3.61 percent revenue share and Flowserve with 2.97 percent revenue share. Scope of the Ball Valve Market Report : The global Ball Valve market is valued at 13190 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 13110 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Ball Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Ball Valve Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Ball Valve market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Ball Valve Breakdown Data by Type:

Stainless Steel Ball Valves

Carbon Steel Ball Valves

Bronze Ball Valves

Brass Ball Valves

Alloy Ball Valves

Cast Iron Ball Valves

Cast Steel Ball Valves

Other Ball Valve Breakdown Data by Application:

Oil & Gas

Energy Power

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Paper Making Industry