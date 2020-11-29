Chelants Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Chelants industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Chelants Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Chelants market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Chelants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

BASF

AkzoNobel

Fuyang Biotech

DowDuPont

Dongxiao Biotech

Kaixiang BioChem

Taihe Chem

Huiyang Biotech

PMP

AVA Chemicals

Jungbunzlauer

Roquette Freres

Kemira

Langyatai

Jack Chem

IRO Chelating

Ashland

Qingshuiyuan

NICCA

ADM

Huntsman

Tosoh

Huaming Biotech

Unischem Short Description about Chelants Market: Chelants, also known as chelating agents, complexing, or sequestering agents, are compounds that are able to form stable complexes with metal ions. Chelants achieve this by coordinating with metal ions at a minimum of two sites, thus solubilizing and inactivating the metal ions that would otherwise produce adverse effects in the system on which they are used. The technical barriers of chelants are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as BASF, AkzoNobel, Fuyang Biotech, Dow, Dongxiao Biotech, Kaixiang BioChem, Taihe Chem, Huiyang Biotech, PMP, AVA Chemicals, and others. Biodegradable chelating agents are likely to capture a significant share of the chelating agents market in the coming years, especially in EU and USA, owing to potential health and environmental hazards associated with non-biodegradable organic chelating compounds. Scope of the Chelants Market Report : The global Chelants market is valued at 845.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 851.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Chelants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Chelants Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Chelants market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Chelants Breakdown Data by Type:

Aminopolycarboxylates

Nitrilotriacetic Acid and Salts

Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Organophosphonates Chelants Breakdown Data by Application:

Cleaners

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Agrichemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage