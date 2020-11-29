Electric Fireplaces Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Electric Fireplaces Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

Global Electric Fireplaces market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

GLEN DIMPLEX

Twin-Star

Fuerjia

BTB

Allen

Napoleon

Rui Dressing

RICHEN

Saintec

Adam

Hubei Ruolin

Ritian Industry

Andong

SEI

GHP Group Inc

Jetmaster

Kent Fireplace

Electric Fireplaces is a kind of heating apparatuses used in home and hotel, especially when cold winter. It can support enough heat and you don't worry about fire, it is much safer than the wooden fireplaces. Electric fireplaces work by using metal coils that are heated via electricity. Electric fireplaces are also constructed with an air blower near the coils. As a charge runs through the metal coils, they heat up from the current and a blower inside the fireplaces sends the warm air out. Electric fireplaces are also efficient. They do not waste heat as over 99 percent of the warmth is sent out by the blowers. Due to the efficient distribution of heat, electric fireplaces are also safe to touch. In terms of installation, electric fireplaces are exceptionally cheaper than real fireplaces. Real fireplaces require installation of chimneys, wall mounting and restructuring of the house. Electric fireplaces can stand alone and by themselves with little time spent putting them in place. Electric fireplaces can also have designs which simulate the look and feel of a real fireplace. Market competition is fierce. GLEN DIMPLEX has a big share with 30.73 market share of total market followed by Twin-Star (17%). Other companies are in small scale. In addition, Rui Dressing and Fuerjia not only have their own brands but also provide OEM service for the foreign famous brands. The global Electric Fireplaces market is valued at 2321.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3553.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Electric Fireplaces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Electric Fireplaces Breakdown Data by Type:

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

Wall Electric Fireplace

Corner Electric Fireplace Electric Fireplaces Breakdown Data by Application:

Home

Hotel