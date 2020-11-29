DeNOx Catalyst Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. DeNOx Catalyst market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of DeNOx Catalyst Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Envirotherm GmbH

BASF

Cormetech

Ceram-Ibiden

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Hitachi Zosen

Seshin Electronics

JGC C&C

CRI

Tianhe (Baoding)

Hailiang

Datang Environmental Industry Group

Fengye Group

GUODIAN TECH

Jiangsu Wonder

Tuna

Dongfang KWH

Chongqing Yuanda

Shandong Gem Sky

Beijing Denox Environment & Technology

DeNOx catalyst is a chemical substance which can prompt reductant to react with NOx selectively at a certain temperature. DeNOx catalyst has wide application in SCR (selective catalytic reduction) of power plant, cement plant, refinery plant, steel plant and transportation. SCR is a technology for the removal of nitrogen oxides. DeNOx catalyst is installed in a NOx removal system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which reduces NOx from waste gas to N2 with reducing agents such as NH3 or urea. TiO2 and V2O5 are the main raw materials for the production of deNOx catalyst. Most large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. DeNOx catalyst can be classified into honeycomb type and flat type. Honeycomb type is the main type and its share reached % in 2015. DeNOx catalyst are often applied in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others, of which power plant industry occupy the largest share. The global DeNOx Catalyst market is valued at 1851.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2028.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026.

