HBPO Group

Magna

Faurecia

Valeo

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others. The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods. The global Automotive Front End Module market is valued at 7323.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9866.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. Automotive Front End Module Breakdown Data by Type:

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Others Automotive Front End Module Breakdown Data by Application:

Sedan

SUV