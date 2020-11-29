Ursolic Acid Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Ursolic Acid market. Ursolic Acid industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Ursolic Acid industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Ursolic Acid Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Ursolic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Ursolic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sabinsa

Sami Labs

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech

Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering

Hunan NutraMax

Xi’an TonKing

Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology

MicroHerb

Geneham Pharmaceutical

Acetar Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech

Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering

Short Description about Ursolic Acid Market: Ursolic acid is a lipophilic pentacyclic triterpenoid. It is a biologically active compound found in many plants (a phytochemical). It is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food＆health care products industry, because of its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antitumor, antiulcer and antiviral properties. Ursolic acid is present in a natural plant, triterpenoids. It has effects of sedative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-ulcer. In addition, loquat leaf extract powder ursolic acid has significant antioxidant function, which is widely used as a medicine and whitening cosmetic raw material. So, it is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food＆health care products industry. Food＆health care products industry is its largest downstream market, which took up 44.07% of the production in 2015. Scope of the Ursolic Acid Market Report : The global Ursolic Acid market is valued at 7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Ursolic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Ursolic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others Ursolic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry