Parylene Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Parylene Market along with competitive landscape, Parylene Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.
This report studies the Parylene market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Parylene market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Parylene Market:
Parylene is a common generic name for a unique series of polymers based on paraxylene. It is a polymer created from a chemical compound known as dimer, which is actually a powder. The dimer is then vaporized, made to undergo pyrolysis, transformed into a gaseous state (now a monomer), cooled, and then introduced to a vacuum chamber where it polymerizes and becomes a film. It is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace and medicinal fields.
Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D.
Parylene is the best protective coating in electronic, aerospace, medicinal and other fields. However, limited by technology barrier global parylene industry has a rather high concentration. Parylene is highly monopolized by Kisco, around 69.03% of the production market share is covered by the Kisco.
According to its raw materials, the main raw material is paraxylene, Common commercially available parylene mainly contain over parylene N, parylene C and parylene D. Among them, parylene N is the most popular, which accounts for about 77.72% share in 2015. The companies from China only produce parylene N and parylene C. As for the application, Electronics is the largest consumer and supports the parylene industry’s development. Scope of the Parylene Market Report :
The global Parylene market is valued at 83 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 105.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Parylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Parylene market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Parylene Breakdown Data by Type:
Parylene Breakdown Data by Application:
