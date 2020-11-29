Isooctyl Acrylate Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Isooctyl Acrylate industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Isooctyl Acrylate report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Isooctyl Acrylate market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

This report studies the Isooctyl Acrylate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Isooctyl Acrylate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

3M

Isooctyl acrylate, (CAS: 29590-42-9, C11H20O2), is a kind of liquid acrylates. It is a low viscosity, mono-functional monomer which acts as a reactive diluent. It offers adhesion along with good water resistance, good weatherability, high flexibility and low shrinkage. Isooctyl acrylate is an intermediate also used for the synthesis of acrylic polymers. It is also used for ink industry. In 2017, production of isooctyl acrylate used in acrylic polymers took about 79.66%. Due to the shortage of raw material, 3M and Sartomer were only two manufacturers all over the world from 2015. In 2015, manufacturers such as Miwon Specialty Chemicals and Osaka Organic Chemicals (Japan) had stopped their production. In 2017, 3M acrylic polymers sales took about 93.38% of globe, with the amount of 1000.6 ton. The global Isooctyl Acrylate market is valued at 38 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 57 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

