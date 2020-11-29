Isoamyl Alcohol Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Isoamyl Alcohol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Isoamyl Alcohol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Isoamyl Alcohol Market:
Isoamyl alcohol is an organic compound having molecular formula C5H12O. Isoamyl alcohol is one of the eight isomers of amyl alcohol. It is a primary alcohol. It is a clear water white liquid of moderate volatility. It is narcotic and is about four times as toxic as ethanol. It has the highest narcotic effect among all the amyl alcohols.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce isoamyl alcohol product, mainly concentrating in China, USA and Brazil. The main market players are Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, etc. Scope of the Isoamyl Alcohol Market Report :
The global Isoamyl Alcohol market is valued at 92 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 121.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Isoamyl Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Isoamyl Alcohol market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
