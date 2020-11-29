LED Display Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the LED Display including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The LED Display Market report also presents forecasts for LED Display investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes LED Display new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.

This report studies the LED Display market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global LED Display market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Liantronics

Leyard

Daktronics

Unilumin

Absen

Barco

Lighthouse

Yaham

Sansitech

Ledman

LightKing

Mitsubishi Electric

Lopu

AOTO

Handson

Mary

QSTech

Suncen

Teeho

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area. In 2017, Asia-Pacific captured the first largest share of the LED display sales market with 49.96%, while North America ranked second with a sales market share with 27.15%, ahead of Europe and other regions. Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2017, and the market share is about 59 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 41 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually. The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry. The global LED Display market is valued at 6282.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8934.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the LED Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display LED Display Breakdown Data by Application:

Advertising Media

Information Display

Sports Arena

Stage Performance

Traffic & Security