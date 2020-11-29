Dissolving Pulp Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Dissolving Pulp market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Dissolving Pulp market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sappi

Rayonier

Bracell

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Lenzing

Fortress Paper

Neucel

Aditya Birla

Phoenix Pulp & Paper

Nippon Paper

Sun Paper

Yueyang Paper

Qingshan Paper

Shixian Paper

Dissolving pulp is a type of chemical pulp that produced by put into chemical solution below 20 Celsius degrees and containing more than 92% (including 92%) of insoluble level points of alkaline pulp or sulfate wood pulp by weight, or containing more than 88% (including 88%) of insoluble level points of sulfite pulp, and ash content must not exceed 0.15% by weight. The cellulose content of this type of pulp is above 90%, it is high whiteness, highly uniform cellulose polymerization degree, has special properties and uses. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U., Canada and Africa, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturer such as Rayonier has relative higher level of product's quality. As to E.U., the production countries are very scattered. In Japan, NPI is the first attempt to manufacture dissolving pulp with the use of a kraft pulp continuous digester. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong, Hunan and Fujian province. The key consumption markets locate at underdeveloped countries. China sole take about a half of the global market share. We tend to believe this industry is in mature stage, and the consumption increasing rate will take a mild level. Scope of the Dissolving Pulp Market Report : The global Dissolving Pulp market is valued at 5016.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6269.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Dissolving Pulp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Dissolving Pulp market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Dissolving Pulp Breakdown Data by Type:

Eucalyptus Type

Pinewood Type

Other Type Dissolving Pulp Breakdown Data by Application:

Viscose

Cellulose Acetate