Electric Parking Brake Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Electric Parking Brake market. Electric Parking Brake industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Electric Parking Brake industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Electric Parking Brake Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Electric Parking Brake market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Electric Parking Brake market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

TRW

KUSTER

Continental

DURA

AISIN

Mando

SKF

Hyundai Mobis

Wuhu Bethel

APG

Zhejiang Wanchao Short Description about Electric Parking Brake Market: Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options. Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%. Scope of the Electric Parking Brake Market Report : The global Electric Parking Brake market is valued at 2300.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7069.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Electric Parking Brake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Electric Parking Brake Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electric Parking Brake market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Electric Parking Brake Breakdown Data by Type:

Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems

Cable-pull Systems Electric Parking Brake Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles