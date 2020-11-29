Automotive Disc Brake Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Automotive Disc Brake Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Automotive Disc Brake market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automotive Disc Brake market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Disc Brake market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ZF TRW

Continental

Akebono Brake

Brembo

Aisin Seiki

Mando

Nissin Kogyo

Knorr-Bremse

Wabco

Disc Brake is a type of brake that uses calipers to squeeze pairs of pads against a disc in order to create friction that retards the rotation of a shaft, such as a vehicle axle, either to reduce its rotational speed or to hold it stationary. Hydraulic disc brakes are the most commonly used form of brake for motor vehicles but the principles of a disc brake are applicable to almost any rotating shaft. The Disc Brake is usually made of cast iron, steel and aluminum, but in some cases may be made of composites such as reinforced carbon–carbon or ceramic matrix composites. The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China and Europe and North America. The automotive disc brake's consumption has great relationship with the local automotive production and economic level. The developing countries have little consumption. The global Automotive Disc Brake market is valued at 13340 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 16340 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Disc Brake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Disc Brake Breakdown Data by Type:

Opposed Piston Type

Floating Caliper Type Automotive Disc Brake Breakdown Data by Application:

Sedan

SUV