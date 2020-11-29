Anti-static Floor Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Anti-static Floor Market along with competitive landscape, Anti-static Floor Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Anti-static Floor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Anti-static Floor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Replast

Short Description about Anti-static Floor Market: Anti-static floor (also called ESD floor) is a kind of floor that can dissipate the electric charge by adding conductive material when it is grounding or connecting to lower potential. Anti-static flooring can either be static dissipative or static conductive. EU, US and China are the major manufacturing markets in the world with market share of 29.64%, 23.95% and 15.34% respectively in 2015. Mohawk Group is the world leader, following by Armstrong. Huatong is the China leader. Scope of the Anti-static Floor Market Report : The global Anti-static Floor market is valued at 3332.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4280 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Anti-static Floor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Anti-static Floor market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Anti-static Floor Breakdown Data by Type:

Direct Laying Anti-static Floor

Anti-static Access Floor Anti-static Floor Breakdown Data by Application:

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings