This report studies the Office Chairs market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Office Chairs market competition by top manufacturers:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Group

Okamura Corporation

Kimball Office

AURORA

TopStar

Bristol

True Innovations

Nowy Styl

SUNON GROUP

Knoll

UE Furniture

Quama Group

UB Office Systems

Kinnarps Holding

King Hong Industrial

KI

Global Group

Teknion

Kokuyo

AIS

CHUENG SHINE

Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing

PSI Seating

ITOKI

Elite Office Furniture

Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture

An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods. Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc. The global Office Chairs market is valued at 10440 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15560 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Office Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Office Chairs Breakdown Data by Type:

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Cloth Office Chair

Plastic Office Chair

Mesh Cloth Office Chair

Office Chairs Breakdown Data by Application:

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement