Global Feeler Gauge market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

SnapOn

ATG

Mitutoyo

Schaeffler

SKF

NTN

Great Star

Starrett

Great Wall

Endura

Jetech Tool

Eastern

Precision Brand

Feeler Gauge is a thin metal strip of known thickness used to measure the gap widths. Mainly these gauges are used in the field of engineering. In engineering it is used to measure the gap present in between them. As for the global feeler gauge industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have one third revenue market share in 2015. The United States giant Stanley Black & Decker, which has 12.16% market share in 2015, is the leader in the feeler gauge industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI and SnapOn, which respectively has 10.00% and 9.53% market share globally. The Great Star is the leader of China mainland feeler gauge industry. It sells a total of 1.88 million dollar feeler gauge products in the year of 2015. The global Feeler Gauge market is valued at 101.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 110.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Feeler Gauge in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Feeler Gauge Breakdown Data by Type:

Flat Feeler Gauge

Wire Feeler Gauge

Ramp Feeler Gauge

Others Feeler Gauge Breakdown Data by Application:

Engineering

Construction