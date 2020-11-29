The door closer is a hydraulic device mounted on to a door that is used to close a door automatically after it has been opened. It provides security, privacy, maintenance, and temperature control. It primarily helps in fire prevention measures, generally installed on fire doors. With the increasing demand for fire safety door closer and growing construction industry, the global door closer market is expected to grow in the forecasted year.

Latest released the research study on Global Door Closer Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Door Closer Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Door Closer. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allegion plc (Ireland),Dorma (Germany),Assa Abloy AB (Sweden),GEZE GmbH (Germany),Suzhou Fuerda Industry Co., Ltd (China),Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States),DescriptionRyobi Limited (Japan),Cal-Royal Products, Inc. (United States),Hager Group (Germany),Wenzhou Ouzhibao Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Fire Safety Doors

Increasing Demand in Construction and Building Industry

Market Trends:

Rising use of Surface Mounted Door Closer in Commercial Application

Restraints:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

High Cost Associated with Door Closers

Risk of Corrosion Associated with Door Closer

Opportunities

Surging Demand from Developing Countries

Emerging Technological Advancements

The Global Door Closer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Overhead Door Closer, Surface Mounted Door Closer, Concealed Door Closer, Floor Spring Door Closer, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Operation (Manual, Automatic), Fixture (Frame Concealed, Floor Concealed, Surface Mounted, Door Concealed)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Door Closer Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Door Closer Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

