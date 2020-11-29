“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market" research report further provides basic information about definition, classification, industry chain structure, industry overview, international market analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Top Key Manufacturers in Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:

Antidote

Atomwise

Turbine

Cambridge Cancer Genomics

Row Analytics

Deep Genomics

Insilico Medicine

IBM

Microsoft

Google

AiCure

Calico

Iktos

GNS Healthcare

Genpact

Biovista

NuMedii

BenevolentAI

BERG

Schrödinge

Nuritas

Exscientia

Kairntech

Concerto HealthAI (SymphonyAI)

NVIDIA Corporation

Sirenas

Standigm

Transcriptic

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Cyclica

Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size by Types:

Software

System

Service

Product

Others

Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size by Applications:

Generate Data and Models

Repurpose Existing Drugs

Generate Novel Drug Candidates

Validate and Optimize Drug Candidates

Design Drugs

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

