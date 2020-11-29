Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market report elaborates insights on the Market Diversification (Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments), Competitive Assessment (In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market).

“Premium Insights on Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning”

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market on the basis of Product Type:

Solution

Service

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market on the basis of Applications:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Top Key Players in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market:

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Veracode (US)

Synopsys (US)

Pradeo (France)

Rapid7 (US)

Tieto (Finland)

Trustwave (US)

WhiteHat Security (US)