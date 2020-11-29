The “Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are pre-fabricated silicon devices that can be electrically programmed in the field to become almost any kind of digital circuit or system. They are an array of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) connected via programmable interconnects and can be reprogrammed to desired application or functionality requirements after manufacturing

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

SRAM-based FPGAs to Account for a Significant Share

– SRAM-based FPGAs are configured with data logical cells in static memory because SRAM is volatile without a power source. There are basic modes for programming, like Master mode (FPGAs study configured data from external flash memory chip) and Slave mode (FPGAs are configured by a master processor, which is dedicated via interfaces for scanning data).

– The popularity of SRAM programming technology is derived from the simplicity of its manufacturing process. The technology, which is two process generations ahead of other FPGAs, results in process advantage that provides higher performance, greater logic density, and improved power efficiency.

– The rise in applications of SRAM FPGAs in harsh radiation environments has increased recently. Programmable devices require reduction techniques for ensuring targeting memory, with user logic and embedded RAM blocks. The storage of SRAM help in configuring data with internal volatile memory cells, with distribution being done throughout the device.

– However, volatility is the major drawback of SRAM based FPGA because in the absence of power availability the entire programming will be lost. Overcoming these volatilities require external storage with the application, where there is more power availability, as this helps in taking inputs from external storage devices.

China to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

– China is the major player in consumer electronics sector. With the increasing sales of these devices, specifically the smartphones, incorporation of FPGA in them is expected to increase over the forecast period. The smartphones sales value in China rose from USD 90.1 billion in 2013 to USD 152.3 billion in 2017.

– In addition to this, Chinese companies are investing in developing Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The AI chip developers in China, including Hisilicon Semiconductor, Cambricon, DeePhi Tech, Horizon Robotics, and Bitmain have been aggressively planning new business strategies to compete against global first-tier chip vendors, leveraging assistance from the Chinese government.

– The Chinese government has recently announced a three-year plan to promote AI technology and industry development from 2018-2020, targeting eight major applications, including smart cars and service robots with several types of chips, including ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and CPU being used in them.

– Moreover, the Chinese start up company DeePhi Tech, with the support of technical expertise of the market leader Xilinx Inc., had developed AI chips using highly efficient FPGA-accelerated speech recognition engine, achieving 43 times the original performance compared to a CPU.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Non-recurring Engineering Cost is Low Per Design

4.3.2 Rising Cost of ASIC Design

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Implementation and Maintenance

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Configuration

5.1.1 High-end FPGA

5.1.2 Mid-range FPGA

5.1.3 Low-end FPGA

5.2 By Architecture

5.2.1 SRAM-based FPGA

5.2.2 Anti-fuse Based FPGA

5.2.3 Flash-based FPGA

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Telecommunication

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Military & Aerospace

5.3.6 Healthcare

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

6.1.2 Intel Corporation (Altera)

6.1.3 E2V Technologies( Teledyne Technologies International Corp)

6.1.4 Atmel Corporation(Microchip Technology)

6.1.5 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

6.1.6 Microsemi Corporation(Microchip Technology)

6.1.7 Tabula Inc.

6.1.8 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.9 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.1.10 QuickLogic Corporation

6.1.11 Cypress Semiconductor

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

