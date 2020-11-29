The “Fire-fighting Aircraft Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Fire-fighting Aircraft market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Fire-fighting Aircraft market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Fire-fighting aircraft are the aircraft that are generally deployed to combat wildfires. This report includes both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft that are being used for fire-fighting.

Fire-fighting Aircraft market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fire-fighting Aircraft market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rotary-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Rotary-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobility, speed and delivery capabilities of the rotary-wing aircraft over fixed-wing, are very effective in support of firefighters on the ground. The applications of helicopters in aerial reconnaissance like reporting and mapping fires, directing other aerial firefighting assets on fires, delivering equipment to remote areas, and providing hoisting, medevac, and situation monitoring capabilities over the fixed-wing aircraft have become the primary reason for this segment. Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 12 Firehawk helicopters worth USD 240 million to replace its fleet of Super Huey helicopters. Such fleet replacement plans by the fire-fighting agencies are also expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Many countries in Europe like the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Finland, and Latvia among others have better aerial firefighting capabilities compared to other regions. However, most aircraft are aged and need heavy maintenance. Also, the increased number of wildfires in the last couple of years have made the countries think of procuring aerial firefighting amphibious aircraft. Collective procurement of aircraft by a group of countries on a usage basis is expected to be an economical choice, which may drive the market demand in the region, during the forecast period.

Fire-fighting Aircraft Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Fire-fighting Aircraft market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Fire-fighting Aircraft including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Fire-fighting Aircraft Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Rotary-wing

5.1.2 Fixed-wing

5.2 Maximum Take-off Weight

5.2.1 MTOW below 49.9 kg

5.2.2 MTOW above 50 kg

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Kaman Corporation

6.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.3 Textron Inc.

6.2.4 The Boeing Company

6.2.5 MD Helicopters Inc.

6.2.6 Airbus SE

6.2.7 Viking Air Ltd.

6.2.8 United Aircraft Corporation

6.2.9 ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

