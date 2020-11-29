The “Fixed Satellite Services Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Fixed Satellite Services market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Fixed Satellite Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Fixed satellite services (FSS) provides a high-speed connection to the end users by making use of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology. FSS systems are positioned in a fixed strategic location and the coverage area extends up to several square miles. FSS systems are used in various sectors like commercial, aerospace and defense, media but the telecom industry is the prime user among all.

Fixed Satellite Services market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fixed Satellite Services market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing 5G Penetration to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Increasing 5G penetration is expected to further increase the market growth over the forecast period. This is because with the increased usage of 5G connection among users, the market is likely to grow even bigger as the 5G connection uses the fixed satellites to establish connections.

– Research has been undertaken regarding 28 GHz band sharing between 5G new radio cellular systems and fixed satellite services (FSS).

– This method focuses on modelling a sharing scenario between the uplink of the FSS system and the uplink of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system. It can help in developing an interference from the FSS terminals toward the 5G base station, known as next-generation Node-B.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The region is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to the booming telecom sector in the region and increasing investment in the satellite services market.

– In December 2018, China launched its first communication satellite to provide space-based internet services worldwide, in an apparent bid to rival other international firms. Moreover, in February 2019, India launched its communication satellite GSAT-31 by a European launch services provider. It is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon.

– The continued efforts by the government of the countries and their efforts are driving the fixed satellites and therefore the related services market in the region.

Fixed Satellite Services Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Fixed Satellite Services market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Fixed Satellite Services including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Fixed Satellite Services Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing DTH Subscriptions

4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Corporate Enterprise and Growing use of Transponders in the Media and Entertainment Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Investment and Increasing Use of Fiber Optic Transmission Cables

4.4.2 Regulatory Constraints and Limited Orbital Locations

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Services

5.1.1 Transponder Agreements

5.1.2 Managed Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.4 Media

5.2.5 Other End-users Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Embratel Star One

6.1.2 Eutelsat Communications

6.1.3 Telesat Holdings

6.1.4 Thaicom Public Company Ltd

6.1.5 Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd

6.1.6 Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

6.1.7 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)

6.1.8 SES SA

6.1.9 Arab Satellite Communications Organization

6.1.10 Hispasat SA

6.1.11 Intelsat SA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

