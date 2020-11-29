The “Flame Detectors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Flame Detectors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Flame Detectors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A flame detector is a sensor designed to detect and respond to the presence of the flame or fire, allowing flame detection. They operate in the harshest environmental conditions and are self-contained stand-alone devices designed for direct connection to control and alarm systems or automatic fire extinguishing systems.

Flame Detectors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Flame Detectors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas End-user Industry is to Hold a Major Share

– Many Oil & Gas installations, especially oil rigs and floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs), are located in areas where there are very harsh weather conditions, such as the North Sea. Weather conditions can reach extremes with very low temperatures, strong winds, ice, and snow. In these environments, flame detectors have been installed.

– For instance, The Skarv Oil Field, located between the Norne field and Heidrun, and the Schiehallion Oil Field are both located in the North Sea where these extremes prevail. Similarly, oil fields and facilities in the Prudhoe Bay area in Alaska are facing tough conditions.

– To meet the safety requirements of these facilities, flame detectors can be installed to offer fast and reliable fire detection under these harsh conditions. These flame detectors can work at the highest levels in spite of extreme conditions, remaining unaffected by the different climates and offering a constantly high level of performance.

North America is to Hold a Significant Share

– North America is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the market. The United States plays a key role in proliferating the demand from the region when compared to Canada. The country has an increasing demand from almost all the end-user segments, especially from the oil and gas, energy and power segments.

– Moreover, some of the key vendors of the market are located in the region which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation and Spectrex, Inc.

– With the United States Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

– Additionally, Canada has one of the most active mining industries in the world. According to the Mining Association of Canada, the country ranks in the top five members in the global production of 13 major minerals and metals including potash, uranium, nickel, cobalt, aluminium, diamonds, titanium and gold. All the above developments in both countries are expected to boost the market’s growth in the region.

