The “Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Flame Retardant Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Flame Retardant Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245056

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245056

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Flame Retardant Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Flame Retardant Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Buildings and Construction Activities

– Household fires are one of the biggest causes for loss of human life. Flame retardants are used in building materials and products due to strict fire safety regulations. In buildings, flame retardants are majorly used in structural insulation. Insulations are used in homes and other buildings to maintain a comfortable temperature and to conserve energy.

– Phosphorus-based flame retardants are the most commonly used flame retardants in polyurethane foams, especially liquid substances. Flame retardants used for rigid PU foams are available in three forms, such as additive liquid flame retardants, reactive liquid flame retardants, and solid flame retardants.

– Various fire standards around the world are driving the market for flame retardants. In Europe, all materials for building and construction (including rigid PU foams) have to meet the fire requirements according to EN 13501. Building materials in the United States have to be tested according to ASTM E 84.

– The construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% over the next decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion. The pace of growth in the construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa. This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. Flame retardant chemicals are extensively used in the construction sector in developing insulation, structural elements, cables, and electrical wires. In Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are increasing in countries, such as India, China, and a few ASEAN countries. The increase in infrastructural activities in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to drive the flame retardant chemicals market, during the forecast period. In China, electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., register the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the availability of cheap labor and low-cost electronic substitutes, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow rapidly in the near future, thereby, driving the demand for flame retardant chemicals in the country. Additionally, in India, the textile industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The government of India has announced to invest INR 690 crore (USD 106.58 million) for setting up 21 ready-made garment manufacturing units for development and modernization of the Indian textile sector. Aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Flame Retardant Chemicals market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Flame Retardant Chemicals including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245056

Detailed TOC of Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Rise in Safety Standards in Building Construction

4.1.3 Rising Consumer Electrical and Electronic Goods Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental and Health Concerns Regarding Brominated and Halogenated Flame Retardants

4.2.2 Non-Suitability of Hydroxides to High-Temperature Applications

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.7 Raw Material Analysis

4.8 Technical Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.2 Buildings and Construction

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Textiles and Furniture

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Non-halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals

5.2.1.1 Inorganic

5.2.1.1.1 Aluminum Hydroxide

5.2.1.1.2 Magnesium Hydroxide

5.2.1.1.3 Boron Compounds

5.2.1.2 Phosphorus

5.2.1.3 Nitrogen

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Halogenated Flame Retardants Chemicals

5.2.2.1 Brominated Compounds

5.2.2.2 Chlorinated Compounds

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation.

6.4.2 Apexical, Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Clariant AG

6.4.5 Daihachi Chemical Industry CO. LTD

6.4.6 DIC Corporation

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Eti Maden

6.4.9 ICL Group

6.4.10 Italmatch Chemicals SpA

6.4.11 J.M. Huber Corporation

6.4.12 Jangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.13 LANXESS

6.4.14 MPI Chemie B.V.

6.4.15 Nabaltec AG

6.4.16 Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc. (Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd)

6.4.17 Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.18 Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.4.19 RTP Company

6.4.20 Shandong Brother Sci. &Tech. Co. Ltd

6.4.21 Thor Industries

6.4.22 TOR Minerals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Awareness on Environment-Friendly Flame Retardants

7.2 Active R&D into Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Modular Data Centers Market 2020: Size, CAGR 21.8% with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Size Analysis 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Share, Estimated CAGR 11.24%, Business Growth Forecast to 2025

Aircraft Interiors Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 5.87%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2020 to 2025

Fabric Softener Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

New Engergy Vehicle Black Box Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co

Controlled And Slow Release Fertilizer Market Forecast Report 2020 by Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Business Insights, Challenges, CAGR Analysis and Worldwide Key Growth Factors, Future Trends Share and Foreseen till 2025

Sleeping Pillow Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Dye Sensitized Cell (DSC) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Privileged Identity Management Market – Key Companies Overview by Industry Size 2020 to 2026 | Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact

Waste Treatment Disposal Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025